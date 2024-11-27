monday.com (MNDY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/19/2024 – monday.com is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2024 – monday.com was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/12/2024 – monday.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $295.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $275.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – monday.com is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $9.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,245. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $324.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.80 and a 200-day moving average of $252.52.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

