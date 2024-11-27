Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 8,500 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $137,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,713,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,825,704.22. This trade represents a 0.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 37,748 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $596,795.88.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,100 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $129,033.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,170 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $130,311.50.

On Thursday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $133,790.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,137 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,882.40.

On Thursday, October 31st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 150,432 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,330,191.68.

On Friday, September 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,005 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $92,116.70.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,390 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,850.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,865 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $89,910.45.

On Thursday, September 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,889 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $74,899.48.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Donegal Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of -0.06. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Donegal Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

