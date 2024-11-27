National Bank Holdings Co. (NBHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

National Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. National Bank has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. National Bank has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $156.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.32 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $959,290.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,290.10. The trade was a 11.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $63,265.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,552.24. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,181 shares of company stock worth $1,230,667. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of National Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on National Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on National Bank from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

