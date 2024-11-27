National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$135.00 to C$141.00. The stock traded as high as C$138.54 and last traded at C$138.54, with a volume of 1800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$137.81.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$132.40.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 285 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$133.71 per share, with a total value of C$38,107.35. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of C$46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$131.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$120.55.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.95 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.50% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

