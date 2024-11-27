National Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 3,905 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Client Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 69,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 493,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 191,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $60.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,672 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

