Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director Stephen Charles Taylor Sells 10,000 Shares

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 468,387 shares in the company, valued at $13,114,836. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 25th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 600 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $17,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 1,521 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $39,546.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,442 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $87,805.42.

On Friday, November 15th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 10,042 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $251,150.42.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 2,191 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $53,679.50.

On Monday, November 11th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,096 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $75,852.00.

NYSE:NGS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,268. The company has a market cap of $345.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.03. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $28.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 491,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

