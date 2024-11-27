Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 31,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 75,223 shares.The stock last traded at $43.86 and had previously closed at $45.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.