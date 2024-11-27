NCP Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NCP Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.8% of NCP Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NCP Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,168,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $28,558,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 54.4% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $509.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $494.46 and its 200 day moving average is $478.12. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $382.66 and a 12-month high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

