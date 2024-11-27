Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

NSRGY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.96. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $117.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 421.4% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 61.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

