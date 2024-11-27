Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Holdings Decreased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.15% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $17,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 55.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBIX opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

