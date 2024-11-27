Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Holdings Decreased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.15% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $17,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 55.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.6 %
NBIX opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.
