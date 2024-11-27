NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 186,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,596,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

NextDecade Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 97.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,623,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after buying an additional 2,286,050 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,627,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 150,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 24.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 600,630 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter worth $23,231,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,330,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 155,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

