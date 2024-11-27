NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.85.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

