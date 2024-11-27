NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2,384.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NICE by 208.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 135.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 89.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NICE from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

NICE Price Performance

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $182.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $270.73.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

