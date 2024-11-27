Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.72 and last traded at $91.02, with a volume of 10338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.50.
Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $470.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.99.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Linda C. Thomas sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,588. The trade was a 68.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Northrim BanCorp Company Profile
Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.
