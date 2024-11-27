NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0213 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NWHUF stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $5.43.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

