NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0213 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NWHUF stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $5.43.
About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks That Are Ready to Rocket Higher
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.