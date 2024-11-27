Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $186.00 and last traded at $186.07. Approximately 1,576,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,231,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.52.

Oracle Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

