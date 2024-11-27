Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CFO Jonathan A. Leon Sells 5,282 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $62,433.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,316.04. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE OMI opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 162,182 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 51,955 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,371,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after buying an additional 1,493,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after buying an additional 176,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,534,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMI. Barclays cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

