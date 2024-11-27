Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CFO Jonathan A. Leon Sells 5,282 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $62,433.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,316.04. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Owens & Minor Stock Down 3.4 %
NYSE OMI opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMI. Barclays cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
