Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) is Swan Global Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Swan Global Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,122 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Swan Global Investments LLC owned about 0.78% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF worth $60,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the second quarter worth $1,799,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSMD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.11. 43,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $79.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

