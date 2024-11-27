Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a growth of 815.7% from the October 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Team Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Team Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Team Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,729. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $34.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $289.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0322 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

