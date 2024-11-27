Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth Sells 20,000 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,119 shares in the company, valued at $34,171,065. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of PATK stock opened at $138.35 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $148.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.36.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, December 16th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, November 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, December 13th.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $919.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.75 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $50.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 21.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Get Our Latest Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.