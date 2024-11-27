Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,828 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 404.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $59.00 price objective on Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.94.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE SNV opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $564.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.78%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.