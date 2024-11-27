PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,383 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

PayPal Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $88.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

