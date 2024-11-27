Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Postal Realty Trust worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 121,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,387.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $251,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $329.47 million, a P/E ratio of 175.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.15%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

