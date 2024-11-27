Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Peoples Price Performance

OTCMKTS PPLL remained flat at $65.50 on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748. Peoples has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.82.

Get Peoples alerts:

About Peoples

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.