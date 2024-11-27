PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 605.9% in November

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 605.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $7.96.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.
