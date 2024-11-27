PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Short Interest Down 61.1% in November

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the October 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NYSE PNF traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,025. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
