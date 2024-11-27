Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Major Shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II Sells 97,266 Shares of Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 97,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $845,241.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,968,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,792,519.61. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 73,321 shares of Playtika stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $626,894.55.

Playtika Stock Down 1.0 %

PLTK stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika Announces Dividend

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.73%. The business had revenue of $620.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Playtika’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTK. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Playtika by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 76,948 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 188,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,350,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

