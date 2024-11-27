Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (PMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 16th

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

PMZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

