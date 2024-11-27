Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2,557.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 651,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 627,233 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 114.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

