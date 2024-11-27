Private Trust Co. NA Has $738,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Booking were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 418,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,797,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after acquiring an additional 233,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,238,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,322,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,214.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $172.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,079.50 and a 52 week high of $5,237.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,528.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,063.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,785.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

