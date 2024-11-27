Private Trust Co. NA Increases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,001,000 after buying an additional 268,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 795,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 680,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,243,000 after purchasing an additional 94,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 379,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 363,482 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.22. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $98.17 and a 52-week high of $121.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

