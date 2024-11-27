Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 484.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,245.48. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $197.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.29 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

