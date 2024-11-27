ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Price Performance

Shares of CSM stock opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.35. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $495.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.00.

About ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

