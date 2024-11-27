Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th.

Proximus Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BGAOY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 2,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,944. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. Proximus has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised Proximus to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on BGAOY

About Proximus

(Get Free Report)

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.