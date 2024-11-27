Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4,130.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,571 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 97.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 724,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,874,000 after purchasing an additional 357,300 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,855,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,542,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,134,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 6.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $129.11 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $129.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.89.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.69.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

