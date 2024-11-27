Q1 Earnings Forecast for Abacus Life Issued By B. Riley

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Abacus Life in a report released on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abacus Life’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abacus Life’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Abacus Life to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on Abacus Life in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abacus Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of Abacus Life stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Abacus Life has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Abacus Life news, insider Matthew Ganovsky sold 156,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,847,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,776,376. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay J. Jackson sold 2,031,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $16,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,496,000. The trade was a 16.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Abacus Life during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Abacus Life by 4.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

