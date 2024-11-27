Q4 EPS Estimates for DeFi Technologies Increased by B. Riley

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for DeFi Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DeFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

DeFi Technologies Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of OTC:DEFTF opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $688.84 million and a PE ratio of 11.25. DeFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.64.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.

