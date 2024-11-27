Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 2,638 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,168,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,413,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parsons by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,685,000 after buying an additional 183,117 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Parsons by 61.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,123,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,471,000 after buying an additional 428,662 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Parsons during the third quarter worth $62,514,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Parsons by 18.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PSN opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $61.10 and a one year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. Raymond James cut shares of Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parsons from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parsons from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

