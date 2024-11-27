Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 6,235 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $151.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.95.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

