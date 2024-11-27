Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $664,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 875,532 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chewy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CHWY opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Raymond James downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.35.

View Our Latest Report on CHWY

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.