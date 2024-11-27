Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $779,000 Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Celsius by 3,116.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 48.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 353.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Down 7.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CELH stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84.

CELH has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

