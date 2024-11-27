Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $829,000 Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVH. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 138.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 5,365.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.58. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

