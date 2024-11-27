Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases 24,897 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,786,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 21.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 58.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 181,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE BROS opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 180.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BROS. Barclays raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BROS

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 430,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,782,976. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 712,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,810,208. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,065,467 shares of company stock valued at $35,434,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.