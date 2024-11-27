Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 4,501 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Workday by 79.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after buying an additional 1,016,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Workday by 17,345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,068,000 after purchasing an additional 925,366 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Workday by 152.1% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,804,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 17,001.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 285,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 284,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Workday by 332.4% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 332,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 255,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total value of $1,915,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,990,500. This trade represents a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 39.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,954 shares of company stock worth $88,742,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $270.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.52 and a 200-day moving average of $237.21.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.