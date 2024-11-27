Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 5,804 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,667,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,826 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 36.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,175,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,818,000 after purchasing an additional 851,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after buying an additional 576,168 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 31.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,260,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after buying an additional 536,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 36.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,253,000 after buying an additional 444,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.
Amdocs Price Performance
Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $87.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average of $84.01. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Amdocs Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.
Amdocs Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
