Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 5,804 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,667,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,826 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 36.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,175,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,818,000 after purchasing an additional 851,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after buying an additional 576,168 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 31.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,260,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after buying an additional 536,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 36.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,253,000 after buying an additional 444,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $87.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average of $84.01. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.