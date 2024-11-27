QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by NCP Inc.

NCP Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. NCP Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.2 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.67 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.15.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

