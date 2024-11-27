Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 377.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 51.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the second quarter worth about $136,000. MSA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 59.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

BIRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research set a $60.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of BIRK opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $64.78.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $564.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.70 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

