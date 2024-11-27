Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,813 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,229.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after buying an additional 818,838 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 483,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 120,902 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 598.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 38.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 54,539 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.