Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $4.78 Million Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2024

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of Oshkosh as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,536,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,370,000 after buying an additional 78,235 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 19.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,235,000 after buying an additional 235,496 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,646,000 after buying an additional 39,235 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $113.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.75. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $93.34 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

