Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 2,738 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 300.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 443.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 207.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cooper Companies by 302.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 283,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 212,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $700,422.60. This represents a 78.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COO opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.39. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.21 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

